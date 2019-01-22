Gavin Hunts didn't mince his words following Wits' match against Polokwane City. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

JOHANNESBURG – A visibly frustrated Gavin Hunt had harsh words for his Bidvest Wits’ defenders, who conceded three goals from set-pieces in a thrilling 3-3 draw with Polokwane City at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday. The Clever Boys missed out on an opportunity to create breathing space between themselves and second-placed Orlando Pirates in the Absa Premiership race after coming from 2-0 down to lead 3-2.

Jabu Maluleke’s brilliant free kick denied Hunt’s men maximum points. This point means that Wits are now only three points ahead of the Buccaneers, who have a game in hand.

That game is tonight’s clash with Baroka FC at Orlando Stadium.

Hunt didn’t mince his word in his assessment of the performance of his defenders.

“Poor! It was poor. That was bad, very bad. We’ve got Bafana players there at the back. Out of the back five we’ve got four in the Bafana team. It wasn’t good today,” Hunt said.

Ayanda Nkili of Polokwane City is challenged by Lehlohonolo Majoro of Bidvest Wits during the match at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Wits were without Robyn Johannes, who missed this match due to the red card he received against Kaizer Chiefs for dissent. Without Johannes, Wits conceded three goals for the first time this season.

“He has been our player of the year for me so far. We’re going to miss a player like that, who is experienced. It is what it is,” Hunt said.

The Clever Boys have collected just four points from their past three matches. In between drawing with Polokwane City and visiting Free State Stars in Bethlehem, who they beat 2-1, Wits lost to Kaizer Chiefs at Milpark.

The league’s early pacesetters are unbeaten on the road with their three losses in the Premiership coming at home.

Subscribe to the IOL Sport Newsletter!

“I don’t think that in South Africa there’s an away or a home game,” Hunt said. “It doesn’t really make much difference. That’s how even the league is. Every team is very competitive. I actually prefer to play away, it doesn’t really bother me. The league is very competitive. We came to Polokwane and we turned them over.

“The score could have been 10-0 or 10-3. But we didn’t score, and we were the away team. We looked like the home team.”

Wits will be the hosts tomorrow at Bidvest Stadium against amateur side, Boyne Tigers in the Nedbank Cup last 32.

“I don’t know,” Hunt said in response to whether he will make wholesale changes to give other players a run against the minnows.

“I’ll see. I have thought about it. I don’t know anything about the team we’re playing. I’ve got no idea.”

Soccer Reporter





IOL Sport

Like us on Facebook