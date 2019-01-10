Athlone Stadium in Cape Town. Photo: Ian Landsberg/African News Agency (ANA)

JOHANNESBURG – Athlone Stadium will host the first of the 2018/19 Nedbank Cup round of 32 matches on January 25 when Cape Umoya United face Tshwane University of Technology. Later the same day there will be an all-Premiership clash between AmaZulu and visiting Highlands Park at the King Zwelithini Stadium in an evening encounter.

The Nedbank Cup round of 32 will see some of the country’s amateur clubs trying to make a name for themselves against their much-fancied professional opponents.

After the January 25 start the last game of the round of 32 will be played on Tuesday, January 29.

In addition to the 24 clubs from the PSL professional structures, eight clubs from the SAFA amateur structures await an opportunity to make a name for themselves; five of which will be making their Nedbank Cup debut appearance.

The debutants are: Tshwane University of Technology (Gauteng), Boyne Tigers (Limpopo), NC Professionals (Northern Cape), Umvoti FC (Kwa-Zulu Natal) and Tjakastad Junior Shepard (Mpumalanga).

Subscribe to the IOL Sport Newsletter!

After the January 25 start, the action continues on Saturday when there will be a total of six fixtures which will include a clash between Black Leopards and Orlando Pirates at Thohoyandou Stadium.

This will be the first meeting between the clubs in the competition since the 2011 final. Four matches are scheduled to take place on Sunday, January 27.

The last two fixtures of the round of 32 will take place on Tuesday, January 29. Baroka FC will host Jomo Cosmos at the Peter Mokaba Stadium while Maccabi FC welcome The Magic FC to the Dobsonville Stadium.

The Nedbank Cup Last-32 round fixtures will kick off on Friday, January 25.

Last-32 round fixtures

Friday, January 25:

Cape Umoya United vs Tshwane University of Technology at Athlone Stadium (3pm)

AmaZulu vs Highlands Park at King Zwelithini Stadium (8pm)

Saturday, January 26:

Umvoti vs TS Galaxy at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium (3pm)

Chippa United vs Mamelodi Sundowns at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium (3pm)

Free State Stars vs Richards Bay FC at Goble Park Stadium (3pm)

Black Leopards vs Orlando Pirates at Thohoyandou Stadium (6pm)

Cape Town City vs SuperSport United at Cape Town Stadium (8.15pm)

Tjakstad JS vs Golden Arrows at Kanyamazane Stadium (8.15pm)

Sunday, January 27:

Super Eagles vs Bloemfontein Celtic at Goble Park (3pm)

Witbank Spurs vs Maritzburg United at Puma Rugby Stadium (3pm)

Mbombela United vs NC Professionals at Kanyamazane Stadium (3pm)

Tornado FC vs Kaizer Chiefs at Sisa Dukashe Stadium (3pm)

Tuesday, January 29:

Maccabi FC vs The Magic FC at Dobsonville Stadium (7.30pm)

Baroka vs Jomo Cosmos at Peter Mokaba Stadium (7.30pm).

African News Agency (ANA)





Like us on Facebook