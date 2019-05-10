“Well done Teko. Rest well, and we will find you in your next job. Thank you for your contribution,” said Danny Jordaan about Teko Modise. Photo: Luigi Bennett/BackpagePix

He’s played on some of the biggest stages in football, including the 2010 Fifa World Cup and Fifa Club World Cup. But it will all come to an end for Teko Modise in the unlikely setting of Thohoyandou Stadium on Saturday, when he plays his last professional match for Cape Town City against Black Leopards (3pm kickoff).

The 36-year-old Modise announced his retirement on Friday, having played for the likes of City, Mamelodi Sundowns, Orlando Pirates and SuperSport United.

Modise has been the wise old head in Benni McCarthy’s team over the last few seasons, and before that, he was a star for Bafana as well.

SA Football Association president Danny Jordaan paid tribute to Modise on Friday, and remembered the great skill with which he operated in midfield.

“The news that Teko Modise has decided to hang up his boots and retire from football brings back many memories of days of celebration and joy – of special skill, and very many imaginative and creative passes,” Jordaan said on the Safa website.

“Teko is always a joy to watch, and he has won every major title with all of the clubs that he played for.

“He has played for only the biggest clubs in the country, and won the Caf Champions League with Mamelodi Sundowns, helping them to be the first South African club to play in a Fifa Club World Cup.

“He’s had his own contribution at international level as a member of Bafana Bafana. And so, he was a good servant of the game, and inspired many young players to emulate him.

“We hope that he will continue to be in service of football, and that he will continue to inspire the next generation to follow in his footsteps.

“Well done Teko. Rest well, and we will find you in your next job. Thank you for your contribution.”

City stated that a ‘very special’ testimonial match will be played in Modise’s honour.

‘Donadoni’ himself said on the Cape Town City Twitter page: “Going to training today was different, even though I took used the same route that I take every day.

“When I got there, I didn't know whether to laugh, smile or cry. I always wanted to be a footballer, a professional footballer. It was the only place where I am happy.

“When I started growing up and recognised, I wanted to be the Doctor Khumalo of this era. I knew that one day this day will come, and I can actually say, proudly so, that I achieved everything that I wanted to achieve as a footballer.

“I just hope that, in a couple of years from now, somebody will also be sitting right here and say that they were inspired by my career path.”

Modise also earned 66 Bafana Bafana caps from 2007 to 2012.





IOL Sport

Like IOL Sport on Facebook