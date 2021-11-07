Augustine Mulenga brace earns AmaZulu victory over Cape Town City

Durban – Super-substitute Augustine Mulenga made the difference and scored a brace for AmaZulu as they returned to winning ways with a 2-0 win over Cape Town City at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Sunday night. The loss would have been a relief for Benni McCarthy’s side who played out to a 0-0 draw against Marumo Gallants earlier in the week, a game which will have to go down as one of the most boring Premier Soccer League (PSL) games of all-time.

It was also City’s second loss at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in a week after they also lost the MTN 8 final on penalties to Mamelodi Sundowns at the same venue a week earlier. Mulenga opened the scoring in the 24th minute after finding himself unmarked following a low cross from Thabo Qalinge. The Zambian doubled AmaZulu's lead on the stroke of half-time after poaching onto the ball following yet another delivery from Qalinge and sneaking the ball into the net. The goal exposed the defensive fragility of City which has haunted them for several months.

City did dominate possession and had their fair share of opportunities in the first half. Terrence Mashego forced a good save from Veli Mothwa in the 16th minute. Just prior to Mulenga’s second goal, Surprise Ralani also nearly scored for the Citizens as he took advantage of a defensive lapse in concentration from the home side but was unlucky to see his shot strike the post. Both teams were forced to make changes in the first half. Usuthu brought on Mulenga for the injured Philani Zulu while City introduced Craig Martin for Thamsanqa Mkhize just after the half hour mark. The second half started in stop-start fashion as play was halted several times due to infringements from either side. Mduduzi Mdantsane did force Mothwa to make a good parried save early in the second half and Mashego was unable to tuck home the rebound before AmaZulu cleared their lines.

The tempo of AmaZulu’s play significantly decreased in the second half as they spent the majority of the second period in their own defensive half. City did have their opportunities but failed to capitalize upon any. Edmilson Dove was guilty of missing a sitter for City near the death as he blazed over the bar after a free-kick found itself to him with only Usuthu keeper Mothwa to beat. AmaZulu will next face off against the still unbeaten Stellenbosch FC in an away clash after the international break while City will next play against league topping Mamelodi Sundowns in an away clash in two weeks time.