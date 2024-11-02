‘Authoritative figure’ Nasreddine Nabi putting his stamp on Kaizer Chiefs

Former Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns striker Kenny Niemach believes Nasreddine Nabi is the right man to end Amakhosi’s long title drought. Nasreddine Nabi has started life at Kaizer Chiefs with a mixed bag of results after taking the reins at the start of the season. In five league matches, they have won two, drawn one and lost two matches.

However, there is definitely an improvement in their play, as they are starting to show a bit more backbone and fight under Nabi. On Wednesday they fight back to force a 2-2 draw against Magesi FC, although that would have been a match they would have targeted to get all three points. Chiefs haven’t won a trophy in almost a decade, and are targeting the Carling Knockout Cup as a possible avenue to bring glory back to the faithful. However, Mamelodi Sundowns stand squarely in their way. Chiefs face Sundowns in the quarter-finals on Saturday having already faced each other in the league. Sundowns came away with a controversial 2-1 win, setting the stage of exciting rematch.

Niemach wouldn’t be surprised if Chiefs get the job done against Sundowns because of Nabi. “The new Chiefs coach is charismatic; he ticks all the boxes,” Niemach told Showmax.

“He cuts a very confident figure and seems like an authoritative figure from the bench. He certainly has put his ethos on the players and the team. “They look very energised as a team and are in a good moment. It seems like they have strong characters in the team, and Nabi has a good plan to take the club forward and achieve great things with them. You have got to give Nabi a bit of time, but so far so good.”

Niemach says competitive Chiefs gunning for silverware is very good for the football in South Africa. We have already seen the fans flocking back to the stadiums, while their Carling Knockout quarter-final against Sundowns at FNB Stadium has already been sold out. “It’s going to bode very well for our local league, and Sundowns will now no longer just run away with the league,” the former striker added.