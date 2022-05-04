Axed coach Brandon Truter says Swallows still owe him settlement fees

Johannesburg - An emotional Brandon Truter launched a scathing attack on his former club Swallows FC, claiming that Birds' faithful threatened him and his family during the latter stages of his tenure, while the management still owe him his settlement fees. On Tuesday night, Truter returned to Swallows - for the first time since he was sacked late last year after a string of poor results - as he inspired AmaZulu to a 1-0 win that added more misery to his relegation-threatened former employers.

Despite Swallows being the better side of the two teams from start to finish, a lone strike from Usuthu’s dynamo Sphesihle Maduna late in the second half ensured that the Durban-based side got all three points on the night. With that victory, Usuthu remained seventh on the log standings with 39 points, three ahead of the eighth-placed SuperSport United. ALSO READ: Time for Kaizer Chiefs supremo Kaizer Motaung to look for help outside the family

Swallows, meanwhile, continue to occupy the promotion/relegation play-off spot with 23 points, five ahead of the basement dwellers Baroka who were scheduled to face Golden Arrows on Wednesday night. However, Truter held court in the bowels of the Dobsonville Stadium during his post-match press conference, opening up for the very first time about the pain he and his family endured during his few months at the club. “The way I left Swallows wasn’t nice. What the public doesn’t know is what happened during my exit from the club. My family was threatened: supporters came to my house and to training,” the interim Usuthu coach recalled.

“They basically (wanted to) to force me out the door, wanting me to resign. Resigning then means there’s no settlement or pay out. I had to stand and protect my family at that moment. “Of course, there was a buy out clause that Swallows also held at that moment. So, I couldn’t leave at my free will. I mean, the supporters stopped the bus at one stage and the security didn’t protect me. “I have videos and SMSs to prove this. I am not lying or making up stories. It’s there for everybody to see.”

It’s been nearly five months since Truter - who promoted the club back to the top-flight last season after spending years in the doldrums of the lower divisions - and his technical team were relieved of their duties in November. However, he says Swallows still owe him his settlement fees, and Truter said he plans to seek legal advice to resolve the matter.

🎥 AmaZulu Coach Brandon Truter in Dobsonville 🏟 after Usuthu’s 1-0 win in the #DStvPremiership #HebeUsuthu#UsuthuTogether pic.twitter.com/kBSOejNdZX — AmaZulu FC (@AmaZuluFootball) May 3, 2022 “Now it’s just about negotiations on the settlement, there was a clause there and I couldn’t speak to the media about these things. But they’ve breached (the contract) by not settling the settlement (after they fired me),” he said. “So, they haven’t paid me as well. So that again is breached, I am going to the PSL to get my money. So ja, now I can talk freely about these things. This result means a lot to me.”

Life at Usuthu has got off to an ideal start for Truter after he replaced Benni McCarthy who was also sacked in March. He has won three games and drawn one in four outings. So, what could have led to such a seamless adaptation? “At AmaZulu, there is massive support from the management, chairman, technical team to the kitman – everybody,” Truther highlighted. “I wasn’t afforded that respect at Swallows.”