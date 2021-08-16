Back-to-back Soweto Derby defeats triggered coach Josef Zinnbauer’s axing

CAPE TOWN – Orlando Pirates' MTN8 demise at the hands of Soweto rivals Moroka Swallows on Saturday, has led to beleaguered German coach Josef Zinnbauer being shown the exit door on Monday. There was nothing to write home about Pirates' performance against a side that fielded players with an average age of just over 30 years. On paper, at least, Pirates fielded a far stronger side, but that was not reflected on the field of play.

This uninspiring performance and last week's Carling Black Label Cup defeat would have triggered fresh calls for Zinnbauer's head. Last season, there were intermittent calls for his axing, but the 51-year-old German survived and ushered Pirates into the new season. After their third-place finish, last season much more was expected this season when the 'Beer Cup' kicked off. Losing to a team (Chiefs) that placed eighth last season would have gone against the grain. Another Soweto Derby defeat a week later against a lesser-fancied Swallows appears to have been the last straw that broke the camel's back. As defending champions, Pirates could not even survive the opening round.

Nevertheless, Zinnbauer's departure comes as a shock, and he was afforded the courtesy of announcing that he had resigned in a club statement on Monday afternoon. In all his recent interviews, Zinnbauer said he was happy with the squad and did not initiate much activity in the transfer market of late. Pirates were one of the teams that shopped the least and landed four signings compared to 11 by their opponents Swallows.

Assistant coaches Fadlu Davids and Mandla Ncikazi will likely take charge of the team now. They are preparing for Saturday's DStv Premiership opener against touring Stellenbosch FC. @Herman_Gibbs