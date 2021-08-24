Back to the drawing board for Stuart Baxter ahead of Kaizer Chiefs’ clash with Baroka

CAPE TOWN - KAIZER Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter has highlighted technical deficiencies that contributed to the early-season wobble in Mbombela on Sunday when the team had to share the spoils despite dominating possession. After running Mamelodi Sundowns close a week before in the MTN8 quarter-final, which Chiefs lost in a penalty shoot-out, much more was expected from them.

They started the season on a high by winning the Carling Black Label Cup. As it turned out, Chiefs did little to excite their fans in their Premiership opener, which was pretty much a non-event. Amakhosi rarely looked like picking up a positive result as they failed to set up attacks that generated scoring opportunities, and Baxter put it down to "technical errors" in the team's approach.

"The lack of quality was a frustrating one because of missed opportunities to set up good attacks rather than setting up scoring chances," said Baxter. "We made poor decisions and players took many touches on the ball. We passed backwards instead of forward on occasions, and those were the technical errors."

Baxter explained structured play was fundamental to winning matches. “I think the build-up play has got to be there before you get strikes on goal,” said Baxter. “I think there was one strike from us and one strike from them (TS Galaxy). Everything else was a war of attrition. “Some sort of quality or a set play was going to win the game, but neither side produced that, so maybe 0-0 was the best both of us could hope for.”

Baxter said the situation will be addressed at training, rather than going into the transfer market to look for reinforcements. “Chequebooks do not usually solve anything,” said Baxter. “I think if you draw a game 0-0 away from home, and then your only solution is the chequebook, then that’s a big question mark against the coach. “We will do some good work on the training ground. We will try and inspire them (our players). Our first line of attack will be to do the work on the training ground.”