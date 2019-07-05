Ronwen Williams has looked lively at Afcon. Photo: Gavin Barker BackpagePix

JOHANNESBURG - With the PSL boasting an impressive number of goalkeepers representing their national teams in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations, Brian Baloyi has urged local teams to invest in their own. The Zimbabwean national team goalkeeping department has all three of their shot-stoppers, Elvis Chipezeze, George Chigova and Edmore Sibanda, plying their trade in the PSL. Other nations include the Black Stars of Ghana, who have Maritzburg United’s Richard Ofori as their No 1, while the Super Eagles of Nigeria used Kazier Chiefs’ Daniel Akpeyi in the first two games of the group stage. Moreover, Ugandan captain and Africa’s No 1 Denis Onyango is on the books of Mamelodi Sundowns.

“You’ve seen how (Orlando) Pirates have signed a French goalkeeper (Joris Delle) and it tells you of the problem that we have in the country in terms of the goalkeeping,” the retired goalkeeper said. “Most of the regions that are there, their goalkeepers are playing in South Africa.”

Baloyi believes that if younger local goalkeepers learn from these internationals, then that would benefit local football.

“Kaizer Chiefs (had) two foreign goalkeepers on their books (last season before the departure of Namibian Virgil Vries). Sundowns have two foreign goalkeepers (Onyango and Zambian Kennedy Mweene). So, again it’s good and bad,” Baloyi stated.

“It’s not like Chiefs have never had foreign goalkeepers before. When we had (Congolese) Eshele Botende, I learnt so much from him. But I am saying, if we are signing all these foreign goalkeepers in our league, make sure our young boys are learning from them.”

Brian Baloyi wants PSL teams to invest in their own shotstoppers. Photo: BackpagePix

The South African national team will be pinning their hopes on either Ronwen Williams or Darren Keet to do the country proud against hosts Egypt in the last 16 of the biennial continental showpiece, at Cairo International Stadium, tomorrow (9pm kick-off, SA Time).

Williams started two matches, and conceded a goal in both matches, despite being impressive on the day. Keet, on the other hand, played against the Namibians, where he kept a clean-sheet as the South Africans registered their only win.

Baloyi has been impressed by the duo.

“I think both boys have done extremely well,” he said. “In the first game, Ronwen kept us in the game. Obviously, Darren played well against Namibia.”

