The Mamelodi Sundowns juggernaut has maintained momentum since the start of the DStv Premiership season to produce a five-match unbeaten sequence. This winning streak has found its way into the history books, because the 13-time Premiership champions Sundowns have never started a season with five wins in as many matches before.

Their best start previously saw them emerging victorious in four matches on the trot. This period of dominance, coming on the back of six consecutive Premiership titles, has made for an impressive 28-match unbeaten streak. Looking back at their last five matches, there are no signs that Rhulani Mokwena’s supremacy has reached its sell-by date.

The state of affairs means that the strongest rivals – Orlando Pirates, SuperSport United and Cape Town City – are effectively playing for second place. Pirates have produced two performances this season to suggest that if Sundowns suddenly lose the way, they could enter the championship race. Buccaneers coach José Riveiro has brought in several new faces, and not all of them have settled down.

As a result, the team have not shown consistency. Riveiro has given the squad an excellent pre-season in Europe, and the full benefit of that exercise may only become evident later.

SuperSport showed signs of being serious championship rivals last season, but their small squad could not muster a strong finish to the season. Matsatsantsa were one of two teams to defeat Sundowns in the Premiership last season, and they did so with a weakened team. SuperSport coach Gavin Hunt is far and away the most successful coach of the present Premiership crop, and he knows what it takes to win a championship.

He is masterful at doing well with resources, which are meagre in comparison with those of fellow competitors at Sundowns, Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs. Cape Town City are another team that can challenge if Sundowns’ fortunes suffer a dramatic change for the worse. Last season, after a poor start, City were nearly unstoppable in the closing stages of the Premiership, and this season, there have been hints that they can do well again.

However, of late, the Citizens have lost their scoring touch, and last season’s match-winner, Khanyisa Mayo, has been a pale shadow of his usual self. But coach Eric Tinkler has promised to help the player regain his scoring ability – and only then will City be able to count among the Premiership’s top dogs. One coach who has treated Sundowns’ supremacy with scant regard is Chippa United mentor Morgan Mammila, who talks a good game.

The Chilli Boys recently lost 2-0 to the Brazilians, but with a bit of luck, Chippa could have caused an upset. This match showed that on a day when Lady Luck deserts Sundowns, there is hope for teams of far lesser standing. Given the new players that have joined Sundowns this season, it is hard to see any team denying them a seventh consecutive Premiership title by the time the season ends next May.