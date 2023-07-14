Former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Jackson Mabokgwane is on the verge of joining Richard’s Bay FC ahead of the 2023/2024 DStv Premiership season. The experienced shot-stopper was last on the books of Black Leopards in the previous campaign but has now popped up at the Natal Rich Boyz and has impressed after a brief trial.

According to the club’s assistant coach Siboniso Gumede, the veteran goalminder is closer than ever to joining the club. “We have a person that we’ll add very soon, Jackson Mabokgwane has been training with the team and will be added to the squad very soon,” he told the media. The 35-year-old Mabokgwane will bulk up a goalkeeping department that already comprises Salim Magoola (28), Malcolm Jacobs(33) and Neil Boshoff (27) ahead of what is expected to be a very testing campaign for the Natal Rich Boyz.

The KwaZulu Natal-based club will look to right all the wrongs of their first campaign in the top flight where after an impressive first found, they broke down and were on the verge of relegation towards the final run-in. The team's management pointed to the lack of squad depth and experience as a point of concern in their season’s review, which makes the acquisition of the former Orlando Pirates goalie an understandable one. Mabokgwane, who has represented the national team at Under-17 and 20 levels before donning the Bafana jersey also has over 150 top-flight appearances.