Bafana Bafana's Fagrie Lakay joins Egyptian club Pyramids FC from Cape Town City

“We are very pleased to have brokered the deal to Pyramids on behalf of Cape Town City and Fagrie,” Lakay’s agent Paul Mitchell is quoted as saying.

“Fagrie is joining a great club in a very competitive league. He is thrilled and excited to be taking this as the next step in his career. He is a gifted footballer and a matured young man who should have left SA before now. This is a great opportunity for him. It’s pleasing for the agency to facilitate another SA footballer overseas, yet again,” he added.

By joining Pyramids, Lakay adds to a growing list of South Africans who are swapping the Premier Soccer League (PSL) for Egypt that includes Pitso Mosimane, Percy Tau and Roger de Sa who is assistant coach to Carlos Queiroz at the helm of the Egyptian national team.

Lakay will be expected to add firepower to the Pyramids attack which is doing well in the Egyptian Premier League so far this season. The team currently finds itself third in the Egyptian top-flight and just two points behind Mosimane’s and Percy Tau’s Al Ahly who are in pole position.