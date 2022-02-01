Bafana Bafana's Fagrie Lakay joins Egyptian club Pyramids FC from Cape Town City
Durban - Speedy forward Fagrie Lakay has left Cape Town City and joined Egyptian club Pyramids FC.
“We are very pleased to have brokered the deal to Pyramids on behalf of Cape Town City and Fagrie,” Lakay’s agent Paul Mitchell is quoted as saying.
“Fagrie is joining a great club in a very competitive league. He is thrilled and excited to be taking this as the next step in his career. He is a gifted footballer and a matured young man who should have left SA before now. This is a great opportunity for him. It’s pleasing for the agency to facilitate another SA footballer overseas, yet again,” he added.
By joining Pyramids, Lakay adds to a growing list of South Africans who are swapping the Premier Soccer League (PSL) for Egypt that includes Pitso Mosimane, Percy Tau and Roger de Sa who is assistant coach to Carlos Queiroz at the helm of the Egyptian national team.
Lakay will be expected to add firepower to the Pyramids attack which is doing well in the Egyptian Premier League so far this season. The team currently finds itself third in the Egyptian top-flight and just two points behind Mosimane’s and Percy Tau’s Al Ahly who are in pole position.
The biggest challenge for the Bafana Bafana international will be to adapt to his new surroundings in North Africa. The Western Cape born player has spent the majority of his professional career in Cape Town inbetween two spells in Gauteng with SuperSport United and the now defunct Bidvest Wits.
Meanwhile, City have reacted quickly to replace Lakay, bringing in Venezuelan international Darwin Jesús González Mendoza.
This is set to be Gonzalez’s second stint in Africa as he previously played for Tunisian giants Etoile du Sahel.
Gonzalez is not the only South American to have joined the South African top-flight during the latest transfer window. Another Venezuelan international Juan Carlos Ortiz joined Stellenbosch FC while Mamelodi Sundowns are also widely expected to soon announce the signing of Bolivia international Erwin Saveedra from Club Bolivar.
Several South Americans have played in the PSL over the years. Those who have made strong impacts include Ricardo Nascimento, Leonardo Castro, Gaston Sirino, Jose Torrealba and current Stellenbosch FC star Junior Mendieta.
