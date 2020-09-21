Bafana captain becomes a Buccaneer in high-profile Orlando Pirates capture

JOHANNESBURG – Orlando Pirates on Monday announced the signing of the incumbent national captain Thulani ‘Tyson’ Hlatshwayo.

The club also named Deon Hotto as one of the two latest acquisitions by the Buccaneers.

Announcing the new players, Club Chairman Dr. Irvin Khoza said: “We are pleased to welcome Thulani (Hlatshwayo) and Deon (Hotto) to the Club.

These are two players who have a proven pedigree both at club and international level and we are confident that they will complement the team that we have assembled.

“I must thank all those who were involved in the negotiations,” added the Chairman.