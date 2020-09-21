Bafana captain becomes a Buccaneer in high-profile Orlando Pirates capture
JOHANNESBURG – Orlando Pirates on Monday announced the signing of the incumbent national captain Thulani ‘Tyson’ Hlatshwayo.
The club also named Deon Hotto as one of the two latest acquisitions by the Buccaneers.
Announcing the new players, Club Chairman Dr. Irvin Khoza said: “We are pleased to welcome Thulani (Hlatshwayo) and Deon (Hotto) to the Club.
These are two players who have a proven pedigree both at club and international level and we are confident that they will complement the team that we have assembled.
“I must thank all those who were involved in the negotiations,” added the Chairman.
The 30-year old Hlatshwayo, who is captain Bafana Bafana, comes with a wealth of experience with just over 300 matches under his belt.
☠ 📝 𝗡![CDATA[]]>𝗘![CDATA[]]>𝗪 𝗦![CDATA[]]>𝗜![CDATA[]]>𝗚![CDATA[]]>𝗡![CDATA[]]>𝗜![CDATA[]]>𝗡![CDATA[]]>𝗚 𝗔![CDATA[]]>𝗟![CDATA[]]>𝗘![CDATA[]]>𝗥![CDATA[]]>𝗧 📝— Orlando Pirates FC (@orlandopirates) September 21, 2020
🏃![CDATA[]]>🏾♂️ @Thulani_Tyson03
⚫⚪🔴⭐#OnceAlways pic.twitter.com/j9OEVioQqh
Nhlatshwayo’s new teammate at Pirates, the 28-year old Namibian international, Deon Hotto is described on the Pirates website as ‘strong, fast and skilful, as he has shown in the matches against the Buccaneers this past season, where he scored twice and created another.’
Hlatshwayo and Hotto join Orlando Pirates on long-term deals.
Orlando Pirates