SuperSport is Furman's home; he will never play for any SA club except us - Stan Matthews Photo: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

DURBAN – Supersport United are already looking to life without their captain Dean Furman as the midfield strongman looks set to return to Europe at the end of the season. The Tshwane club have indicated that they will make no effort to convince him to stay when his contract expires in June next year. The 31-year-old has been immense for Matsatsantsa since he joined them in 2015, leading the team to the final of the Caf Confederation Cup which they lost to TP Mazembe in 2017.

However, SuperSport chief executive Stan Matthews says the ball is in Furman’s court if he wants to stay.

“When I first wanted Dean Furman to come (to) South Africa, he refused but we never gave up. Eventually he agreed when I engaged him for the second time. His wife was still his girlfriend at that time. When he signed with us we agreed that we will respect him when he decides to start a family. And they want to start a family and we respect that,” Matthews said.

Dean Furman of Supersport United during the MTN8 2019 Final football match between Highlands Park and SuperSport United in October 2019. Photo: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

SuperSport have won three Cups during his time at the club. They have lifted two Nedbank Cup crowns and the MTN8.

“No one can convince him. But the door will always be open for him at SuperSport.

SuperSport is his home. He will never play for any club (in South Africa) except us,” Matthews said.