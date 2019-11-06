CAPE TOWN – Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker is looking forward to mixing it with his former club AmaZulu FC, who fired him after he saved them from relegation from the PSL three years ago.
The teams lock horns tonight at the Princess Magogo Stadium in KwaMashu and both camps are eyeing a hat-trick of league wins.
Stellies registered their first win with a 2-0 away victory over Polokwane City before their surprising 1-0 victory over Orlando Pirates at the Cape Town Stadium, while Durban-based AmaZulu broke their winless run with a 2-1 home victory over struggling Cape Town City before seeing off Baroka FC on the road.
Barker spent two seasons at AmaZulu before being given the boot in 2016. The 51-year-old was snapped up by Stellies and last season guided them to promotion. Now the chance has come for Barker to show up his former employers and net a second three-pointer on the road.
