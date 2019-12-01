PORT ELIZABETH – Chippa United remained marooned at the foot end of the PSL Absa Premiership table after they were held to a goalless draw by Baroka FC at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, Port Elizabeth, on Sunday afternoon.
The resurgent Chippa entered the game with a fair degree of confidence after back-to-back victories over AmaZulu and Black Leopards in recent outings.
Baroka, on the other hand, were looking to return to winning ways after suffering defeat in a midweek home clash against Golden Arrows on Wednesday.
Both sides tried to play with flair from the outset, with Chippa proving to be the more impressive, particularly in the first half.
The defences remained intact mainly as a result of attacks breaking down in the final quarter.