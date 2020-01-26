CAPE TOWN – Baroka FC lifted themselves off the bottom of the Absa Premiership log with a workmanlike 2-1 win over visiting Maritzburg United at the Peter Mokaba Stadium, Polokwane, on Sunday afternoon.
Baroka entered the match as one of four teams on 17 points at the bottom of the log and after this result, they have moved three points clear of the relegation zone which is now occupied jointly by Black Leopards, Polokwane City and AmaZulu.
Maritzburg's seven-match unbeaten streak came to an end after an average performance but they will hold on their sixth place on the log.
Baroka made a lively start, playing impressively slick attacking football on the back of a short inter-passing game. They created two half-chances in the opening 10 minutes and one of these fell to Ranga Chivaviro who failed to control the ball after it ricocheted off the defence.
Maritzburg's threatened for the first time in the 14th minute when Pogiso Sanoka reeled in a low goalmouth feed from wide out on the right flank. The ball evaded Baroka's flat-lying defence and Maritzburg Mxolisi Kunene was up with play to connect but Zimbabwean goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze brilliantly turned the ball away for a corner.