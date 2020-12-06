Baroka come from behind to add to Chippa’s woes
POLOKWANE – Baroka FC returned to winning ways in the 2020-21 DStv Premiership season with a 2-1 come from behind win over 10-man Chippa United at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
Goals from Evidence Makgopa and Richard Mbulu secured all three points for Bakgaga as they moved up to third spot on the league standings. Chippa, who had Mduduzi Sibeko sent off late on, drop down to 12th as a result.
The game got off to a fast start with chances at either end of the pitch. Mlungisi Mazibuko pulled off a superb save to deny the hosts within the opening minute. The Chilli Boys shot-stopper showcased superb reflexes to palm Kgodiso Monama's header over the crossbar from point-blank range.
Chippa should've opened the scoring themselves in the sixth minute. Thokozani Sekotlong blazed past his marker before firing a low cross at Augustine Kwem's feet but the Chippa captain missed the ball with the goal at his mercy.
The Chilli Boys broke the deadlock in the 41st minute. Sandile Mthethwa stayed forward from a corner-kick and his decision paid dividends as he finished on the half volley at the far post from a pin-point Nyiko Mobbie cross, to hand the visitors a narrow lead at the interval.
Baroka levelled matters through Makgopa in the 66th minute. The young forward rose highest from a corner-kick to head home for his third goal of the campaign.
Mbulu completed the comeback 10 minutes later as he too nodded the ball past Mazibuko from a set-piece. The Malawian lost his marker from a free-kick to power home his fourth goal of the campaign.
It went from bad to worse for Chippa as Sibeko received his marching orders in the 81st minute following a second bookable offence and with a man down the visitors were unable to conjure a comeback of their own, as Baroka held on for all three points.
PSL