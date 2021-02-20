Baroka FC prevail in Limpopo derby against Black Leopards

DURBAN – An own goal from Kenneth Nthatheni followed by a Joslin Kamatuka strike five minutes later consigned Black Leopards to a 2-1 defeat in the Limpopo derby at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday evening.

It was Lidoda Duvha who actually started the game looking the better of the two teams. Leopards attackers Rodney Ramagalela and Oviedy Karuru were both guilty of wasting good chances for their side in the first half.

Ramagalala had Baroka keeper Oscarine Masuluke beaten in the 24th minute but he mistimed his chip which ended up going wide.

Baroka started to dominate in the second half with Leopards lack of defensive confidence becoming evident. Bakgakga eventually took the lead in the 60th minute as Nthatheni ended up diverting a shot from Goodman Mosele into his own net.

A minute later, Baroka doubled their lead as Baroka impressively executed an attacking passage of play from the back with Kamatuka finishing it off in style by finding the back of the net.