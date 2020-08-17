Baroka has what it takes to swab the deck with Pirates - Patjie

JOHANNESBURG - Relegation-threatened Baroka are set to take on third placed Pirates at Ellis Park on Tuesday night (kick-off 6pm). Baroka FC’s attacking midfielder, Tshediso Patjie, believes that the club has trained hard an long enough to tackle Soweto giants Orlando Pirates. The Limpopo-based side will be making their third appearance since the restart of the PSL, having been eliminated in the Nedbank Cup semi-finals by Bloemfontein Celtic and then drawing 0-0 against AmazZulu a few days later. “I believe we are ready as a team for (Tuesday's) game and if we fight hard, we can save ourselves from being at the bottom,” said Patjie. Bakgaga are near the bottom of the log and just a point away from the relegation zone, putting pressure on them to win the remaining matches.

“It won’t be an easy game but we have to work hard and try to win the remaining games to avoid being at the bottom of the log,” Patjie continued.

“In order for us to win the remaining games and avoid relegation, which I believe we can avoid, we need to treat the games like a cup final.”

Tshediso Patjie in action for Baroka against Black Leopards at Peter Mokaba Stadium, Polokwane on 14 March 2020. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

On what they need to improve from their last game going into Tuesday’s game, the 29-year-old believes that although the team gave their all in the previous matches, they just need to score goals. “I believe the team played well on Saturday but we need to put the ball in the net in our next games,” said Patjie.

While Bakgaga will be playing to save themselves, Pirates meanwhile will be aiming for three points to push them into second on the log.

On the other same day, Highlands Park will face off with bottom of the league Chippa United at the Orlando Stadium (kick-off 3pm).

Xilombe Mathye