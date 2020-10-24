Baroka hold on to beat Maritzburg, while Bloem Celtic and Arrows share the points

CAPE TOWN – Two goals on either side of half-time earned Baroka FC a deservd win in their DStv opener over Maritzburg United at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Saturday.

Baroka, who survived the drop last season by the slimmest of margins, went ahead in the 10th minute when Richard Mbulu beat Bongani Mpandle with a simple tap in.

The men from Limpopo found themselves two goals up when Nhlanhla Mgaga beat Mpandle from outside of the area to put Eric Tinkler’s men, who were looking to get the season off to a positive start, under pressure.

With five minutes left on the clock, Venezuelan forward Jose Ali Meza pulled one back for the Team of Choice, but it was too late and Baroka were able to hold on for the full three points from the clash.

In the day’s other clash, Bloemfontein Celtic and Golden Arrows shared the spoils from their clash at the Seisa Ramabodu Stadium.