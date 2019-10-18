Baroka keen to repeat themselves in TKO









Baroka captain Mduduzi Mdantsane wants his team use the same mentality this season that helped them win the Telkom Knockout trophy. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix “We need the same mentality,” said Baroka FC captain Mduduzi Mdantsane, who believes they have what it takes to bag their second successive Telkom Knockout crown. Last season, Bakgaga achieved the improbable by winning the Telkom Knockout, a great achievement for the Limpopo club, who are normally deemed to be in the elite league to simply make up the numbers. The Ga-Mphahlele-based club will begin their title defence against SuperSport United tomorrow (8.15pm) at Lucas Moripe Stadium, the first step towards their aspirations of becoming the first team to defend the TKO title in nine years. In 2009 and 2010, Kaizer Chiefs were crowned the TKO champions following back-to-back wins in the finals against Ajax Cape Town and Orlando Pirates respectively. Mdantsane, who wrote his name in the history books by leading Baroka to their first silverware in their 11-year existence, admits that the winning feeling can be addictive.

“Anything is possible. And luckily, we know how it feels like to win a cup final,” Mdantsane said.

“We will go out there and fight. But we’ll not put pressure on ourselves because the next game that we are focused on is against SuperSport United.”

Mdantsane and Co will need to be at their best if they are going to be qualify for the TKO quarter-finals ahead of SuperSport, who are brimming with confidence after winning the MTN8 title.

Sure, the odds may favour Matsantsantsa a Pitori, but Bakgaga, who beat giants Golden Arrows, Mamelodi Sundowns, Bidvest Wits and Orlando Pirates in the TKO last season, know the right mentality to get the better of the “big teams”.

“When we play such teams that’s a motivation itself. Last season, we didn’t have time to rest and played after every two days,” Mdantsane said.

“We need the same mentality as last season. So, we’ll go and try to apply all the football basics.”

@MihlaliBaleka





The Star