Last season, Bakgaga achieved the improbable by winning the Telkom Knockout, a great achievement for the Limpopo club, who are normally deemed to be in the elite league to simply make up the numbers.
The Ga-Mphahlele-based club will begin their title defence against SuperSport United tomorrow (8.15pm) at Lucas Moripe Stadium, the first step towards their aspirations of becoming the first team to defend the TKO title in nine years.
In 2009 and 2010, Kaizer Chiefs were crowned the TKO champions following back-to-back wins in the finals against Ajax Cape Town and Orlando Pirates respectively.
Mdantsane, who wrote his name in the history books by leading Baroka to their first silverware in their 11-year existence, admits that the winning feeling can be addictive.