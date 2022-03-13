Baroka overcome TS Galaxy on penalties to reach Nedbank Cup quarter-finals

Durban — Sihle Nduli was the only man to miss his spot-kick as Baroka FC overcame TS Galaxy 5-3 on penalties to reach the Nedbank Cup quarter-final following their Round of 16 clash at the Mbombela Stadium on Sunday night. Baroka opened the scoring after the half-hour mark through Sekela Sithole from the penalty spot. Galaxy goalkeeper Melusi Buthelezi managed to dive the right way. However, the penalty was neatly struck into the far corner of the net and very few goalkeepers would have saved it.

Galaxy found their equalizer in the 73rd minute. They put the pressure on Baroka and drew level after Sipho Maluleke put the ball into his own net with a header. Galaxy were dealt two injury scares in the opening 10 minutes as Ethan Brooks and Orebotse Mongae both fell to the ground. Fortunately for the Rockets, the duo were able to continue. After the goal was conceded and against the run of play, Brooks tried to find an immediate equalizer. The shot from the Bafana Bafana midfielder was just wide after he exchanged passes with team-mates Aphelele Teto and Augustine Kwem.

On the stroke of half-time, Kwem missed a glorious opportunity to bring his side level as well as give them a confidence boost. A cross from Vuyo Mere found itself towards the striker. He spurned it though Baroka keeper Elvis Chipezeze may have put him off by coming off his line. Chipezeze made a good save early in the second half after Brooks found Kwem with a marvellous through ball, leaving the latter in a one on one position with the goalie. Buthelezi also came to the rescue for his side to prevent Sithole from notching his brace.

The game ended 1-1 after 90 minutes Teto was teed up for a good opportunity to shoot for goal in the first minute of extra time but wasted it. Other than that, extra time was scrappy and it was hardly surprising that the game went on penalties. Galaxy will next be in action on Saturday when they play against SuperSport United at the Mbombela Stadium. Baroka have a long break as they will next be in action early next month against Cape Town City.

