JOHANNESBURG – Baroka FC showed character to salvage a point in playing to a 2-2 draw with Cape Town City in a Premiership match at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium, in Polokwane, on Saturday afternoon. City had the better of the opening few minutes and deservedly took the lead in the 22nd minute when Keanu Cupido headed home from a cross delivered by winger Bradley Ralani.

The visitors doubled their lead eight minutes later, when Kermit Erasmus unleashed a power effort from outside the box.

However, this brought out the best from Baroka, who replied with a well-taken goal from Mduduzi Mdantsane in the 32nd minute.

Just when City thought they would hold the advantage through to halftime, Tshediso Patjie got the better of goalkeeper Peter Leeuwenburgh in the 41st minute.

City's Mozambican defender Edmilson Dove had a superb chance to grab the winner in the 92nd minute of the match, but some desperate blocking by the Baroka defence kept him at bay.

While City will be unhappy to have surrendered a 2-goal lead, they will be happy to have collected a point away from home and will begin preparations for their next league match, a Cape Town derby at home to newly-promoted Stellenbosch FC on Saturday.

Baroka's next league outing will be an away trip to Bidvest Wits on Tuesday.

