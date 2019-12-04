DURBAN - Baroka FC defeated Orlando Pirates on penalties to lift their maiden trophy in top flight football last year.
This year, they want to replicate that performance by claiming their first victory at home in the new season.
Baroka are yet to taste success in their own territory this season. On Saturday, they will entertain Orlando Pirates at Peter Mokaba Stadium in an Absa Premiership showdown at 3.30pm.
Baroka got the better of the Buccaneers to lift the Telkom Knockout at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth last season. Like this one, that game was played in December and it happened to be Baroka’s first piece of silverware.
Baroka coach Wedson Nyirenda has challenged his troops to claim their maiden victory at home at the expense of the Sea Robbers. There is no better motivation that Nyirenda could have used as Pirates are probably still seething from that disappointment.