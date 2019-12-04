Baroka want to pull the wool over Bucs eyes, one more time









Coach Wedson Nyirenda's Baroka FC want to replicate last year's performance by claiming their first victory at home in the new season. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix DURBAN - Baroka FC defeated Orlando Pirates on penalties to lift their maiden trophy in top flight football last year. This year, they want to replicate that performance by claiming their first victory at home in the new season. Baroka are yet to taste success in their own territory this season. On Saturday, they will entertain Orlando Pirates at Peter Mokaba Stadium in an Absa Premiership showdown at 3.30pm. Baroka got the better of the Buccaneers to lift the Telkom Knockout at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth last season. Like this one, that game was played in December and it happened to be Baroka’s first piece of silverware. Baroka coach Wedson Nyirenda has challenged his troops to claim their maiden victory at home at the expense of the Sea Robbers. There is no better motivation that Nyirenda could have used as Pirates are probably still seething from that disappointment.

“This game is very important to us because we haven’t won at home this season. Our home record is very pathetic and we need to change that. We need to be dominant at home. We’ve lost and drawn games at home which is not right. We need to do better starting with the game against Pirates,” Nyirenda explained.

Baroka have suffered four defeats (Supersport United, Highlands Park, AmaZulu and Lamontville Golden Arrows) and shared the spoils on three occasions (Bloemfontein Celtic, Cape Town City and Mamelodi Sundowns) at home.

“Pirates haven’t started well. They’ve also struggled for results and they know that they need to push in order to be back where they belong. So, I am expecting a very entertaining game, both teams will fight.

Tactically, we have to be disciplined. We are aware that they will throw everything at us. They are a well organised team. Very structured. They have the players that can dictate the pace of the game.

Pirates are playing good football but we will give it our best shot,” he added.



