Bathusi Aubaas ‘sad’ to miss Afcon, but aims to thrive at Mamelodi Sundowns

Bathusi Aubaas is eager to bounce back stronger at Mamelodi Sundowns after a lengthy injury that made him miss out on the Africa Cup of Nations. Aubaas rose to stardom after getting his second call-up for Bafana Bafana’s Afcon qualifier against the highest-ranked nation on the continent, Morocco, last year.

But it wasn’t his outstanding international debut in the shock 2-1 win over the Atlas Lions that initially got the masses talking. Instead, it was after the Bafana media department incorrectly credited him as an Orlando Pirates player instead of a TS Galaxy player, at the time, that hogged the headlines. But after his great shift in the middle of the park, every discerning supporter of the big three – Sundowns, Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs – linked him to their club.

Sundowns eventually won the race for the 28-year-old, the midfielder joining the perennial kings of Mzansi on a lengthy multimillion-rand contract. With Chiefs and Pirates still regarded as the elite clubs of South African football despite their fall from grace in recent years, did Aubaas snub offers from them? “I didn’t hear anything from the links to Orlando Pirates or Kaizer Chiefs,” said Aubaas.

“I was only hearing people in my hood talk, but at the end of the day, I went to Sundowns – and it’s a great move that will help me grow as a player. I am enjoying my game, journey and life at the club.” Aubaas has been enjoying his journey and life more than his game at Sundowns, having only made seven appearances in all competitions so far – thanks to a groin problem. His injury didn’t only affect his progress at the club, but also at Bafana.

By the time he returned to the pitch against Polokwane City late last month – three months after being sidelined – Hugo Broos had already announced his final Afcon squad. It pained Aubaas to learn that he wouldn’t board the flight to Ivory Coast after his omission, but he didn’t sulk and moan. Instead, he’s preparing himself for any eventualities in the near future. “It was sad for me not to go to Ivory Coast. But when it’s not your time, you can’t do anything. You must support someone who’s been selected to go there and participate in the tournament,” he said. “When my time comes, I have to be ready. The thing that made me not go there is the injury.

“So, I have to bounce back stronger, and hopefully I’ll get a chance some other time.” Aubaas’ chance in the future will only come if he’s a regular at Sundowns, and that’s why he knows that he has “to come back and work harder, so that I can earn my space”.

In the meantime, though, he is happy with the support that he’s been getting from his teammates, and wants to win every trophy that is up for grabs. “I have to win every competition that I play at Sundowns,” said Aubaas, who was speaking on the sidelines of the Nedbank Cup last-32 draw, where Masandawana drew first division side La Masia away. “I am enjoying my time at the club. I am so happy. The first time I arrived there, the boys welcomed me. They’ve been supporting me every day. I think we have a good team, and I have good teammates. That’s what I can say.”