Cape Town — There are three key match-ups in the Nedbank Cup semi-final clash between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates at the FNB Stadium on Saturday (start 3pm).
Winning ‘battles within a battle’ will give teams the edge, and could prove decisive in the end, although freak goals have proved match-winners in the past. Last October, midfielder Yusuf Maart scored a freak goal from 50 metres out, and it proved to be the winning goal in a dull encounter.
Maart who came through the Pirates’ youth ranks, made his Premiership debut for the club. Later, he moved to Sekhukhune United and from there, he joined Chiefs.
By this time, Maart selects himself for Chiefs' starting line-up and on Saturday, his role in the midfield will be crucial to the team's chances of success.
Yusuf Maart vs Miguel Timm
Miguel Timm, Pirates' defensive midfielder offers a solid front in midfield and comes up with crunching tackles when dealing with opponents’ attacking sorties. He reads the game well and makes crucial interceptions. He is an excellent passer of the ball and is always alert to gaps in the opposition midfield. His one-on-one duel with Maart should be one of the highlights of the game. Expect Maart to deliver a box-to-box performance with his innovative touches always in evidence. He has a penchant for trying his luck from deep options and has already scored a Soweto Derby goal from 50m out.
Christian Saile (Chiefs) vs Innocent Maela (Pirates)
The DR Congo striker Christian Saile brings pace to the Chiefs' attack and will run hard at the Pirates' rearguard. He does not always link up well with his fellow attackers, but he is capable of pulling the opposition defence out of shape, leaving his teammates to exploit the openings. Pirates’ defender Innocent Maela, who operates on the left side of the three-man defence, will likely be the one to keep tabs on Saile. Maela is usually solid on defence, and he poses a danger with his overlapping runs which he closes out with threatening goalmouth crosses.
Siyabonga Ngezana (Chiefs) vs Monnapule Saleng (Pirates)
The Chiefs defender Siyabonga Ngezana offers tenacious defence but is always alert to counter-attacking options. He has been growing in stature as the season wore on and has an eye for attacking down the centre of the park, with telling effect on occasion. Winger Saleng will pose a major threat to the Chiefs' defence. His speed off the mark allows him to round defences out wide and this can cause problems in the opposition's penalty area.
