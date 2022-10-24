Battle of mediocrity sees Orlando Pirates favoured against Kaizer Chiefs in the Soweto Derby

Johannesburg - On paper, Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates head into their Soweto Derby Premiership clash at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday evenly matched. The Sea Robbers sit fourth after 12 games with five wins and 19 points. Chiefs have the same number of wins and are just one point behind in fifth place.

However, it is Jose Riveiro’s side who have the upper hand in terms of confidence. Chiefs have now gone three games in all competitions without a win. They most recently lost their MTN8 semi-final tie against AmaZulu, a team that they will feel that they should have beaten. On paper, the Glamour Boys have a better side than Usuthu and they were also up against a side led by 32-year-old Romain Folz. Folz has barely any experience as a full-time coach and the Frenchman has a record which is less than impressive, having already parted ways with Marumo Gallants this season.

Pirates will be boosted by their 3-0 win over Mamelodi Sundowns in their MTN 8 semi-final. Not only did the Sea Robbers reach the final, but they will also be favourites to beat AmaZulu next month. Riveiro’s side only had 29% possession against Downs but broke down the reigning league champions in style, punishing them with counter-attacks as they threw men forward.

Frustration caused Sundowns to make rookie errors as the likes of Themba Zwane and Gaston Sirino received careless bookings, before Aubrey Modiba, unsurprisingly, got his marching orders in second half stoppage-time. Pirates will be the clear favourites to win the Soweto Derby, but the favourites do not always win in football. As expected, Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane received plenty of mockery on social media as his side were dumped out of the MTN8 by Usuthu. He can bounce back and make a strong statement of intent and show that he has the team in the right place, by recording a victory over Pirates in a game which is sure to be a sell-out fixture and perhaps one of the most watched in the league this season.

