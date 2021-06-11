Baxter gets the backing: Stuart is the right man for Kaizer Chiefs, says Molefi Ntseki

DURBAN - Kaizer Chiefs' head of technical and youth development, Molefi Ntseki, believes that new head coach Stuart Baxter is the right man to lead the club back to its glory days. The 67-year-old Baxter was officially unveiled as the new Chiefs boss on Wednesday on a two-year contract, with another two-year option to extend.

Baxter will work alongside assistant coaches Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard. Ntseki is certainly one who is familiar with Baxter, as he worked with the Englishman during his second stint as Bafana Bafana coach between 2017-19. "He is very detailed to the technical and tactical aspects of the game. He is good in terms of man-management skills and I think it's a good addition to the club, when you consider his achievements and experience. I'm looking forward to working with him to bring back the glory days," said Ntseki.

While many Chiefs fans are hopeful that Baxter can help the club turn around its fortunes, critics believe that it will not be as easy a task as it was in his first stint as the dynamics of the Premiership have changed. For one, Mamelodi Sundowns were not the force that they have been over the last five years in Baxter's previous stint at Naturena.

Ntseki believes that Baxter is a realist who understands the changes. "He understands a lot has changed in terms of the level of the league and the level of opponents. It is important for all of us to work together, working hard and smart so that we can take the performance of the team to the next level. The coach is responsible for the performance of the team.

"Knowing his qualities he will take responsibility to improve the performance of the team with the support of the assistant coaches and club," said Ntseki. Baxter can make an immediate impact at Amakhosi by helping the club to defy the odds and reach the final of the Caf Champions League.