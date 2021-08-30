’Beautiful memories’ but Hlompho Kekana’s Mamelodi Sundowns adventure about to end

DURBAN - Mamelodi Sundowns legend Hlompho Kekana is not part of the club’s plans for this season and is expected to leave, according to reports. According to speculation from South African media, Sundowns have offered the former Bafana Bafana midfielder two options. He can either be integrated into the club’s coaching structure which would entail him retiring from playing professionally or they are willing to sanction a loan move if he wants to continue playing the game.

Kekana was a fringe player for Masandawana last season as he made just 15 appearances in all competitions under the coaching trio of Rhulani Mokwena, Manqoba Mngqithi and Steve Komphela. Kekana is one of the most decorated players in Premier Soccer League history having won a total of eight domestic Premiership titles. He was a key component of the Pitso Mosimane led Sundowns team that dominated South African football for almost a decade and won the 2016 CAF Champions League title. He was also a key player for the Gavin Hunt led SuperSport United side that dominated South African football between 2007-2010.

10 years today....... pic.twitter.com/kcOJ3Ambmd — Hlompho Kekana (@Hlompho_Kekana) August 30, 2021 “Today marks the 10th anniversary of me signing with Sundowns. In 2011, the opportunity to play for the team was one I couldn’t let pass me by. This past decade has reminded me what is meant by “the sky is the limit” and the success on the field is something that as a little boy, playing soccer on the streets of ZB, I could only dream off,” said Kekana in a statement released on social media.