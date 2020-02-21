Being injury-free and staying on the park is key... anything more is a bonus, says mercurial Buchanan









Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Keagan Buchanan (left) when he signed with Maritzburg United. Photo: @MaritzburgUtd on Twitter DURBAN – In-form Maritzburg United midfield maestro, Keagan Buchanan is now over his injury problems and is back to his best for the Team of Choice in the middle of the park. Buchanan is showing why Kaizer Chiefs captured his signature few years ago with his displays of fluid movements of the ball, deft touches and supreme skills. The 29-year-old is now born again. Some in football fraternity are even suggesting that it is not long before he breaks in to the Bafana Bafana setup but Buchanan doesn't want to think far ahead of himself. "Every player obviously wants to play for the national team but for me my first goal is to stay in the field. I'm happy that I'm able to train and play. I'm happy that I'm able to contribute. With regards to Bafana, I won't say, it is in my mind. It is all up to the coach to make the call. I obviously do aspire to play for the national team. Only coach Molefi Ntseki can know if I can contribute to the team. It is not at the back of my mind. I want to stay consistent and if you are consistent, you will get rewarded.

I'm just following focusing in the team. Anything that comes for me, it is a cherry on the top. I know coach Molefi, I've worked with home at Celtic," Buchanan answered when he quizzed about his desire to wear the national colours.

Keagan Buchanan, wearing the coveted Chiefs No 10 jersey, gets an earful from coach Steve Komphela.Photo: Frikkie Kapp/BackpagePix

Bafana have an affair with Sao Tome and Principle next month in back to back Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers.

The mercurial, Buchanan couldn't make a grade in his stint with the Glamour Boys but he has moved on from that.

"The way the team is playing and my strengths, it comes out more in this setup with coach, Eric Tinkler and maybe at the time with my style wasn't suited to coach, Steve Komphela for what he wanted at the time and you need to respect that. I get around 52 twitts, why didn't you do this at Chiefs and obviously, I don't respond. Situations are different and coaches are different," he added.

Buchanan has featured in 18 league matches for the Team of Choice across all the competitions.

"Coach, Eric has taken my game in to another level. Coming from injuries is never easy. Sometimes it takes a season or two for other players to be back to their best. I prepared myself mentally before I came back from my knee injury. Working off the ball and the defensive side of game, it is something that I needed to work on. I'm not at my full best.

I want to have more goals and more assists but I won't rush. I feel that would come. I am getting best to my best. I feel this is my best season. The most important thing for me now, is to finish the season. I want to stay injury free, that's my goal," Buchanan elaborated.

Maritzburg will visit Bloem Celtic tonight at 8.15pm in the Nedbank Cup last 16 encounter at Dr Molemela Stadium. All eyes will on Buchanan to continue with his sparkling form.

Keagan Buchanan made his first start for Kaizer Chiefs against Orlando Pirates. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

