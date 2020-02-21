DURBAN – In-form Maritzburg United midfield maestro, Keagan Buchanan is now over his injury problems and is back to his best for the Team of Choice in the middle of the park.
Buchanan is showing why Kaizer Chiefs captured his signature few years ago with his displays of fluid movements of the ball, deft touches and supreme skills.
The 29-year-old is now born again. Some in football fraternity are even suggesting that it is not long before he breaks in to the Bafana Bafana setup but Buchanan doesn't want to think far ahead of himself.
"Every player obviously wants to play for the national team but for me my first goal is to stay in the field. I'm happy that I'm able to train and play. I'm happy that I'm able to contribute.
With regards to Bafana, I won't say, it is in my mind. It is all up to the coach to make the call. I obviously do aspire to play for the national team. Only coach Molefi Ntseki can know if I can contribute to the team. It is not at the back of my mind. I want to stay consistent and if you are consistent, you will get rewarded.