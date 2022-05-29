Being part of Kaizer Chiefs’ backroom staff is a dream come true for Dillon Sheppard

Johannesburg — Dillon Sheppard looked out of place at the FNB Stadium last week during his unveiling as Kaizer Chiefs’ new assistant coach, coming across as someone who’s already serving on his role as a deputy. Sheppard stuttered in his comments to the media, while he looked nervy when he posed for the pictures with the dignitaries. So much so that he was last to address the media in one-on-ones.

Story continues below Advertisement

Sure, the day belonged to Arthur Zwane given that his 22 years of sweat and blood to the club had finally paid off after he was elevated as the new head coach on a three-year contract. But Sheppard also had a right to be there alright. It is not by chance or fluke that he’s part and parcel of the personnel that are entrusted to restore Chiefs’ culture and the glory days that have vanished. Albeit having the UEFA B Coaching License to back up his appointment, he has played the game at the highest level, while his knack to play good football and work with youngsters is unquestionable.

He and Zwane are a match made in heaven not only because they share the same personal and football values, but they even shared a class in Ireland to obtain their coaching badges alright. But even in the midst of that profiling, Sheppard, who also signed a three-year deal, is counting his blessings. After all, it doesn’t come as bigger as being entrusted with steering back to glory the biggest club in the land. “You don’t have to go back too long. I retired five years ago. I started coaching the youth while I was still playing. Then came the opportunity to coach in the reserve league,” he said.

Story continues below Advertisement

“And then all of the sudden you don’t have a club anymore. But through relationships or people noticing the good work that you are doing, you get an opportunity to come to this great institution. “To get to experience the Champions League final with the club, those are the kind of experiences that you can put in the bank. Like they say ‘you pay your school fees’. And now we are here!” That Sheppard landed at Chiefs was largely due to his relationship with Gavin Hunt. The 57-year-old Hunt gave Sheppard his professional debut as a player at Seven Stars and coach at Bidvest Wits.

Story continues below Advertisement

And when Hunt was roped in as Chiefs’ commander in chief three seasons ago, amid the sale of Wits to TTM, Sheppard was one of his assistant coaches together with club legend, Zwane. Hunt was sacked in the later stages of that season, with Zwane and Sheppard taking over the role as interim coaches as they led Chiefs to the final of the continental showpiece against Al Ahly. The duo acted in the same role last season after the sacking of coach Stuart Baxter. But now that they now get to be at the helm on a permanent basis, Sheppard has credited Hunt for his guidance.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Huge, huge credit to Gavin,” Sheppard said. “Gavin gave me my debut at Seven Stars. After 25 games in that season, that was the start of my career. He played a huge role, even in the coaching. “When I came to the end of my contract with Wits, he told me ‘you are retiring’. He said come and work with me as the second assistant and you can be the coach of the DStv Diski Challenge team. “I assisted him here. And sometimes it works, and sometimes it doesn’t, and that’s football!”