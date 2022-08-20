Beleaguered Kaizer Chiefs knackered by lack of form, spate of injuries ahead of tricky Richards Bay clash

Cape Town - Beleaguered Kaizer Chiefs will have to contend with the twin intimidation of a lack of form and unforeseen injuries in their DStv Premiership clash against unbeaten Richards Bay at the Moses Mabhida Stadium, Durban, tonight (kick-off 8pm). Chiefs would have liked to have been in a comfortable position for what will be their first home match in the Banana City since the country was struck by the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. The Moses Mabhida Stadium is Chiefs’ alternative home venue.

The lack of form is highlighted by their 4-0 drubbing against Mamelodi Sundowns last week. Injuries have robbed the side of goal poacher Ashley du Preez who needed only four minutes on his Chiefs debut to score. However, Du Preez picked up an injury in the next game and has since been nursing a hamstring. Khama Billiat is doubtful after he was laid low by a bout of flu. He will face a fitness test before the match against Richards Bay who are undefeated after three matches. Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane reported that midfielders George Matlou and Siyethemba Sithebe are also battling injuries. All this comes when Chiefs are looking to turn their season around against a team who performed as giant killers last year when, as a lower-tier side, they knocked Chiefs out of the Nedbank Cup. It was the only time the two teams have met.

The situation tests Chiefs’ squad depth and a fringe player like Nkosingiphile Ngcobo may come into consideration for a run-on berth. This may be his chance to kickstart a breakthrough season and he has a good feeling about the team. “We know the last game didn’t go the way we wanted,” said Ngcobo. “We have put it behind us, and I think we are on the right track. We must keep on improving and we’ll become a very good team. “I think we have prepared very well. We know that we need to be focused on the game and go all out to make sure that we win this one.

“You always have to know your opponent to some level and we have analysed them. For us, it is more about going out there and executing our game plan.” Earlier in the afternoon some 25km up the R102 highway, Golden Arrows host TS Galaxy at the Princess Magogo Stadium, in Kwamashu. Galaxy are second on the standings and unbeaten in their opening three games. After a goalless draw against Amazulu, Galaxy beat Sundowns (1-0) and Supersport United (2-0).

Galaxy coach Sead Ramovic says character and a fighting spirit have been the hallmarks of their campaign. Golden Arrows will be relying heavily on Pule Mmodi, the midfielder who has started all three games this season and will be hoping to make a bigger impact than in the previous campaign, where he featured just 16 times in the league. Another Arrows player to look out for is striker Ryan Moon, who is looking to get his career back on track in Durban after spending last year with Varberg in Sweden.

Another side looking for back-to-back wins will be unfashionable Chippa United who tackle Maritzburg United at the Harry Gwala Stadium tonight (8pm). New Chippa coach Daine Klate has picked up four points from his first three matches since replacing Kurt Lentjies. The Chilli Boys drew 1-1 with Supersport United in Pretoria on the opening weekend before they were beaten 3-1 by Royal AM at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.