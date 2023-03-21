Cape Town - Richards Bay FC have taken steps to arrest their slide down the Premiership standings by discarding the co-coaching roles and appointed Vasili Manousakis as the head coach.

Previously Manousakis and Pitso Dladla were the co-coaches and it appeared the arrangement was not working. Over the weekend the club lost six DStv Premiership games in a row, and eight in all competitions, and the Richards Bay hierarchy has stepped in to remedy the situation.