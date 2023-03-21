Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Beleaguered Richards Bay reshuffle results in Vasili Manousakis taking over as the head coach

Vasili Manousakis has been appointed Richards Bay head coach. Photo: Jana Kotze/BackpagePix

Published 3h ago

Cape Town - Richards Bay FC have taken steps to arrest their slide down the Premiership standings by discarding the co-coaching roles and appointed Vasili Manousakis as the head coach.

Previously Manousakis and Pitso Dladla were the co-coaches and it appeared the arrangement was not working. Over the weekend the club lost six DStv Premiership games in a row, and eight in all competitions, and the Richards Bay hierarchy has stepped in to remedy the situation.

On Sunday, Richards Bay suffered a 4-0 defeat at the hands of TS Galaxy at Mbombela.

Dladla will now serve as an assistant coach along with Ronnie Gabriel.

On Monday evening Richards Bay issued a statement which read: 'Richards Bay Football Club would like to announce the appointment of Mr Vasili Manousakis as the first team head coach on a permanent basis till the end of the current season, with an option to sign up for two years.

'Mr Pitso Dladla and Mr Ronnie Gabriel will remain as the assistant coaches.'

Richards Bay, aka 'Natal Rich Boys' resumes DStv Premiership action after the international break against relegation-threatened Maritzburg United.

@Herman_Gibbs

