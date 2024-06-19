Belgian giants keeping tabs on PSL teen sensation — agent

After a stellar debut season in the DStv Premiership, teenager sensation Shandre Campbell’s form has reportedly got a number of clubs in Europe interested in his services. Campbell’s agent Mike Makaab said during a radio interview with Gagasi FM that he hopes to have an offer on the table for the 18-year-old in two weeks.

“The likelihood of him staying in South Africa is not good,” Makaab said about Campbell, who plays for SuperSport United in the DStv Premiership. “We have a few teams that have expressed interest in the young man, and I’m hoping within the next seven to 10 days, at a stretch 14 days, to be able to give you some exciting news about Shandre Campbell. “We have a number of very interesting clubs who have expressed a serious interest to bring him to Europe for the start of the new season.”

According to an SABC Sport report, one of the clubs keeping tabs on Campbell are Club Brugge, who were last seasons crowned Belgian Pro League champions for the fourth time in the last five years. After making his debut against Polokwane City at the beginning of the season, Campbell earned the trust of Gavin Hunt, and would go on to make 30 appearances in all competitions for the Pretoria side. The wide player has been nominated for the Young Player of the Season award, going up against Orlando Pirates’ Relebohile Mofokeng, another 18-year-old who has interest from Europe.