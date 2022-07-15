‘Believing in the process’ has become a foreign concept in the PSL

Johannesburg - “Believing in the process” has become a foreign concept in the Premiership. It’s either coaches deliver at the first attempt or they run the risk of losing their jobs. What a sad state of affairs! When the first ball gets rolling in the new season on August 5, at least 11 clubs out of 16 in the league will have new coaches. As things stands, it’s only Mamelodi Sundowns, Cape Town City, Stellenbosch FC, TS Galaxy and Swallows FC that have retained their coaches from last season.

But due to the crazy nature of South African football where tomorrow is not guaranteed, that number could change. It’s a sad state that might also affect players as they will run the risk of being offloaded before the transfer window closes on August 31, due to not being in the new coach’s plans. That could add fuel to the fire, given that there is a large number of free agents looking for new clubs.

I can imagine the impact that would have on a player who won’t have an income for some time, while he is at the back of a salary cut – for two years – due to Covid19. Sure, reality is, not every football club has the means to educate their players about financial management and the importance of thinking about tomorrow. But not everything is about rands and cents, hey …

Clubs have to improve their administration and know very well that they are dealing with people who are professionals, and possibly breadwinners. If club bosses were honest with coaches and players, they would sit down with them by January already to discuss their future – and not wait until May. By January, the MTN8 is done and dusted, while the league is halfway through. So how difficult can it be to review the performance of everyone from the last six months and map the way forward?

These people are professionals. It’s not like they would sell games. Instead they are likely going to do the opposite: fight for their team. This, after all, could serve as an audition for their next employer. For instance, it can’t be that Sekhukhune United released 15 players last season, only to sign 16 more this month. Who is scouting these players? Did their new coach Kaitano Tembo approve all these arrivals? Club bosses are responsible for hiring and firing coaches, but do they really employ a coach because he meets their requirements or just because he is available? Do they give him freedom to sign his own players?

Results are important in football, sure. They keep the club afloat. But club bosses’ growing appetite for money seems to have completely blindfolded them from building and nurturing talent. And that’s costing SA national teams. There is no national team coach who would regularly select a player that is inactive. So, unless club bosses in SA are happy with watching major tournaments, without Bafana Bafana, from the comfort of their expensive couches, they’ll continue to do as they please.