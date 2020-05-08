Ben Motshwari 'will bounce back' after positive coronavirus test

DURBAN - Orlando Pirates midfielder Ben Motshwari will be back on his feet again.

The 29-year-old tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday, but His manager, Palesa Mkhize is backing his client to conquer the coronavirus because of his strong character.

"He didn't take it bad. Obviously this is a national disaster. Once you test positive for Covid-19, you are bound to be nervous. He is a strong boy and he is not panicking. He understands the fact that anyone can get it," Mkhize explained.





Motshwari has been immense for the Buccaneers in the middle of the park this season.





"Ben will bounce back. I have no doubt about that. He is a sportsman and he trains hard," Mkhize said





"He is not the first sportsman to test positive. Sportsman overseas have tested positive for Covid-19 and recovered also from this pandemic. So, we can't be panicking. He will be okay," he added.





Motshwari will quarantine for 14 days at his home.





"Ben is a very responsible guy, he will follow all the precautionary measures. He is at his home and will be drinking a lot of fluid. As his manager, I've offered him advice and words of encouragement. He knows that I'm on his side." Mkhize added.