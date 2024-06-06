Benedict Vilakazi likens Orlando Pirates starlet to Brazil, Real Madrid icon

Benedict Vilakazi has given Orlando Pirates teenage sensation Relebohile Mofokeng some high praise after his exploits for the club during the recently completed season.

Mofokeng’s goal in the final for Ezimnyama ngenkani exikaMagebhula was so impressive that Vilakazi has likened the youngster’s movement to Brazilian and Real Madrid great Ronaldo.

With the final whistle approaching in Saturday’s Nedbank Cup final against the highly fancied Mamelodi Sundowns , Mofokeng receIved the ball in the 18-yard area from Monnapule Saleng and weaved his way past Bongani Zungu before putting the ball past Ronwen Williams to give Pirates the win.

“As soon as that ball got to him, I knew something would happen,” Vilakazi said according to iDiski Times.

“I knew because he is not afraid of anything. I thought he was immediately going to try to bend it, so when he tried to dribble Zungu ... That’s top class,” Vilakazi continued.

“You know top players, like Ronaldo of Brazil, they didn’t care when they were in that position, if he is there and if it needs a toe, put that toe in.

“I was so surprised why he didn’t start the game because this boy has been on song that we are still singing his name and where we need to dance the boy is not there. But the coach introduced him later.”