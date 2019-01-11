Coach Benni McCarthy is feeling bullish about City's chances of putting one over Baroka. Photo: Chris Ricco/BackpagePix

CAPE TOWN – City will be out to set the record straight when they play Baroka FC in a Premier Soccer League match at Cape Town Stadium tomorrow (8.15pm kickoff). That is the word from City coach Benni McCarthy.

“They’re a side that has caused us problems in the past as shown in the previous meeting that they won at home 2-1 because they took their chances. This time around they face a different City team that is growing by the day and that leaves me feeling bullish about our chances of putting one over them.”

City will be without the services of Ebrahim Seedat and Amethyst Ralani for the next two games - both picked up knocks in the previous game against SuperSport United.

New signing Kermit Erasmus could be out as well, says McCarthy who indicated there was a 50-50 chance of him playing.

“He was feeling it after a full 90 minutes against United and it may be wise to give him a game off for him to recharge knowing that he had been away from the game for a long period before joining us, but we wait and see on what the call will be,” he said.

Gift Links and Thato Mokeke now have bigger roles to play.

Links produced the winner against United in a busy performance from the winger while Mokeke, who debuted against United, will want to make a bigger impact after a low-key start in his second stint with the club.

There is a 50-50 chance of McCarthy playing Kermit Erasmus against Baroka. Photo: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA)

City must start to compete in both halves rather than just in the second as has been the case at times.

“We play for the full 90 minutes and we can tear any team apart,” said McCarthy. “Against United we were prevented from playing our game in the first half and were fortunate to go into the break without damage done to us.

“We came out for the second 45 and performed a lot better and managed to steal a 1-0 result thanks to Gift’s well-taken goal in the final minutes. I want to see us start well and keep it that way throughout, and if we can do that, the results will take care of themselves.

“I must say that I am pleased with the way the team has progressed and how the players have taken to the way we want to play. We are all about playing exciting footie at pace and when in full cry we can go places.

“We’ve made a winning start to the year to make it two wins out of two, now for a third success and I’m sure our home supporters will be on hand to make that happen.”

Mike de Bruyn





Cape Times

Like us on Facebook