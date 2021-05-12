Benni is the best: AmaZulu’s McCarthy scoops another coach of the month award

AmaZulu were the big winners in March/April with coach Benni McCarthy and goalkeeper Veli Mothwa winning the Dstv Premiership Coach and Player of the Month awards respectively.

McCarthy’s Usuthu began the month of March with a 1-0 victory over SuperSport United and went on to further triumph in six more games and played to a draw against defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns – the only game they failed to score in out of eight outings.

ALSO READ: King Zwelithini Stadium took the fizz out of AmaZulu in Baroka defeat, says Benni McCarthy

During this period, AmaZulu scored an impressive 13 goals and conceded only twice.

This is the second award in successive months for McCarthy since he returned to the DStv Premiership late last year and is only the second coach to be honoured this season, with only Swallows FC coach Brandon Truter winning in October/November and December/January.

ALSO READ: Orlando Pirates’ inconsistency continues after draw against Stellenbosch FC

Mothwa, who joined Usuthu from Chippa United in the first round, has been a rock in the last line of defence for the eThekwini-based side, producing several match-winning performances and keeping six clean sheets in his side’s eight games during this period. The 30-year old Mothwa also received a well-deserved call up to the national team in March.

McCarthy and Mothwa was selected by a combination of votes from a panel of local football experts made up of commentators, presenters, online and print media and radio broadcasters.

ALSO READ: Mamelodi Sundowns get PSL boost ahead of Pitso Mosimane, Al Ahly meeting

Lamontville Golden Arrows coach Mandla Ncikazi and Manqoba Mngqithi, co-coach of Mamelodi Sundowns together with the AmaZulu duo of Thapelo Xoki and Augustine Mulenga received great praise for their league performances during the period as well.

Meanwhile, Samir Nurkovic got the nod from football supporters for the DStv Premiership Goal of the Month award, also for March/April. His brilliantly taken overhead kick goal in Kaizer Chiefs’ 1-0 victory during the Soweto Derby in March, saw him bag the award.

The Usuthu remain in second place on the Dstv Premiership log behind league-leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

@ZaahierAdams

IOL Sport