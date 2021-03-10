Benni McCarthy garners praise from former coach Jose Mourinho
Benni McCarthy has got applause from former coach Jose Mourinho.
The AmaZulu boss won the PSL Coach of the Month award and his former manager from Porto was thrilled with his accolade.
McCarthy posted a picture of himself with his award on Instagram where he thanked his technical team for their role in his win.
The now Spurs boss Mourinho commented on the post saying “my striker is now coach of the month!!!!”
The former Bafana Bafana striker then responded with his own praise for Mourinho saying, “ Hola Mister, como estas? I’ve learned from the best in the Game”
McCarthy has guided AmaZulu to a respectable 6th place on the league table and are currently on a six game unbeaten run.
Usuthu are in action today, they are away to Chippa United who are searching for win. The Chilli Boys have only picked up three points from their last six games.
IOL Sport