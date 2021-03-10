Benni McCarthy garners praise from former coach Jose Mourinho

Benni McCarthy has got applause from former coach Jose Mourinho.

The AmaZulu boss won the PSL Coach of the Month award and his former manager from Porto was thrilled with his accolade.

McCarthy posted a picture of himself with his award on Instagram where he thanked his technical team for their role in his win.

FILE - FC Porto coach Antonio Mourinho (2nd L), defender Pedro Emanuel and forward Benni McCarthy (R) discuss during practice at the Arena auf Schalke, on 25 May , 2004, on the eve of their UEFA Champions league final against France's AS Monaco. Jose Manuel Ribeiro/Reuters

The now Spurs boss Mourinho commented on the post saying “my striker is now coach of the month!!!!”

The former Bafana Bafana striker then responded with his own praise for Mourinho saying, “ Hola Mister, como estas? I’ve learned from the best in the Game”