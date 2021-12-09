Benni McCarthy hopes win over Chippa can get AmaZulu’s season back on track

Durban — AmaZulu will certainly fancy their chances of ending their frustrating five-match draw streak when they face off against Chippa United at the Nelson Mandela Stadium in Gqeberha on Saturday afternoon. Usuthu have won just three league games so far this season while they have drawn ten, the most out of any side in the South African top-flight.

Benni McCarthy’s side could not have asked for better opponents than the Chilli Boys to return to winning ways against. The Eastern Cape-based side are relegation-threatened and enter the game on the back of two consecutive defeats (against TS Galaxy and Golden Arrows). Usuthu’s next three games could have a big bearing in terms of how they fare this season. Their next three fixtures see them play twice against Chippa before they play away to Marumo Gallants. If they fail to pick up at least two wins against the struggling clubs, it will be hard to see them mounting a remarkable turnaround in terms of their fortunes in the second half of the season. AmaZulu will be boosted by the fact that they will welcome back captain Makhehlene Makhaula for the game against Chippa. The veteran missed the most recent draw against Orlando Pirates owing to suspension. His absence was made evident as Pirates' goal scored by Deon Hotto was made possible due to the midfield hole caused by the absence of Makhaula.

Usuthu’s defender Kgotso Moleko believes that his side are putting in the hard work but just not getting the luck that they need.

“We are putting in a lot of work. Although we are not getting the three points that we need, we are getting frustrated. We train well and create chances but can’t bury them. We can’t stop but just need to carry on. Chippa are not doing well but are hungry and a good side. They will want to move up the table. It won’t be an easy game but we will work hard and try to get the three points,” said Moleko. AmaZulu enter the game against Chippa in eighth place on the log. However, the erratic nature of this season means that a couple of wins before the end of the year can place them firmly within the top three in the league. The games before the end of the year are truly AmaZulu’s to play for. If they want to replicate their heroics from last season, they need to put an end to their habit of drawing games sooner rather than later.