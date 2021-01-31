Benni McCarthy: I'm now a more mature coach

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

DURBAN - Speaking after his side’s 2-1 victory over Stellenbosch FC at the Jonsson Kings Park Stadium in Durban on Friday night, AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy said that he is now a more “mature coach’’ as compared to his previous stint with Cape Town City. “I’ve had time to reflect and am now more conservative and relaxed. I still have the same desire and passion to win. I don’t want to get in trouble with the officials or get sent off, so I try and manage the situation better than I did at Cape Town City where it was my first time and I was all over the show. Now I’m more mature and I handle situations better than before,” said the 43-year-old. The victory was a second consecutive league win for Usuthu, with the goals coming from Bongi Ntuli and Lehlohonolo Majoro. ALSO READ: Benni McCarthy running out of patience, asks team to take accountability Marc van Heerden had a bitter-sweet outing in Durban against his former club AmaZulu as he opened the scoring for Stellies in the 27th minute after heading home a pin-point cross from

Stanley Dimgba. Out of respect to his former club, Van Heerden opted not to celebrate his goal.

“Credit to Stellies. They came out and played their game. They highpressed us and the speed that they came with up front rocked our boat a bit. They deservedly took the lead and we chased the game but our resilience paid off. Ntuli scored a well-deserved goal, he is still catching up in terms of his fitness and trying to become the best that he can be. He took his goal extremely well. From the first minute, we high pressed them and capitalised before (Lehlohonolo) Majoro took his chance well. We did what we had to do and grinded it out to get the result,” added McCarthy.

Usuthu are starting to show signs of developing a winning mentality, something they lacked since the inception of the Premier Soccer League.

They will fancy their chances of a third consecutive win in their next assignment against Bloemfontein Celtic at the Jonsson Kings Park Stadium in Durban on Tuesday afternoon.