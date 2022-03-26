Benni McCarthy is dynamic, but a lack of professionalism cost him his job

Durban — AmaZulu community relations officer Phumlani Dube confirmed to IOL Sport that Benni McCarthy had been sacked as the coach of the Durban-based club on Friday. McCarthy’s 16-month spell with Usuthu can be described as a roller-coaster ride which had its highs and lows.

The former Bafana Bafana star led the club to the runners up spot in the league after Sandile Zungu bought it from Patrick Sokhela. In finishing second during the 2020/21 season, AmaZulu earned a historic berth in the CAF Champions League. McCarthy added much needed dynamism and proved he was of the best up and coming young coaches in South Africa. However, things went pear-shaped this season. AmaZulu find themselves in a struggle to finish in the top half, and have been eliminated from all cup tournaments. To those who followed the spell, the firing kf McCarthy was not surprising. McCarthy has shown that he has potential as a coach but his man-management skills and professionalism do need to improve if he is to achieve his full potential. At times, he may have even acted in ways which were embarrassing to club owner Zungu who is known for formality.

It is unlikely that commenting on SuperSport broadcaster Lindiwe Dube’s “beauty” during a post-match interview following a game against Golden Arrows in February 2021 is likely to have impressed Zungu. More recently while speaking to media ahead of AmaZulu’s Champions League clash against Raja Casablanca, McCarthy questioned why stadiums are closed while “people were smoking and having full on sex”. Coaches should certainly express criticism to local governing bodies but surely McCarthy could do so in more tactful and better ways? The following are some areas in which Benni lost the plot.

1. Making ill-considered signings and at times decisions Two signings made by McCarthy that come to mind quickly are Abraham Majok and Matarr Ceesay. Majok arrived in January and it was hoped that he would add quality to the Durban club’s frontline. Instead, the former Australian youth international has missed sitters and not looked convincing at all. Gambian international Ceesay also joined ahead of the season and has struggled for regular game time and in terms of adapting to the pace of the South African game. If these two signings proved something, it is that McCarthy’s methods of scouting international players need to improve.

More recently, McCarthy appeared hesitant to field striker Bongi Ntuli despite the experienced player being one of AmaZulu’s most lethal players in front of goal and perhaps in the South African Premiership. Reliable sources confirmed to IOL Sport that Ntuli’s non-selection was due to tactical reasons as he was not carrying any injuries. 2. Regularly pointing out to signings and not taking responsibility

When questioned about AmaZulu’s lack of consistency this season, McCarthy regularly commented on the team’s lack of strength in the team and the need for more signings. While he did not have a team capable of challenging Sundowns, his side were certainly capable of matching their consistency from last season especially given that all teams apart from Masandawana are once again inconsistent. Most recently after AmaZulu’s loss to Raja, McCarthy said, "If we as a club want to move to the next level then we have to bring in players of a higher calibre than what we have right now. The boys gave it their all tonight, but could not keep up with the quality of our opponents,”, These comments came in spite of the club having added Majok and Abubaker Mobara to their squad in January.

He also publicly urged Chairman Zungu to sign free-agent Siyanda Xulu, saying, “He is not a bad addition to the team, so president, Mr Zungu, if you are watching, please [sign] Siyanda Xulu.” Surely, McCarthy making public pleas to Zungu instead of discussing matters like this in private and in a professional manner points to unhealthy and unprofessional channels of communication? @eshlinv