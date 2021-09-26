Benni McCarthy sees positives in AmaZulu's scrappy win over Baroka

“The win was not in true AmaZulu fashion but it showed that we had a lot of different qualities. When an opposition team makes it difficult, we found other ways to get around it. Baroka worked exceptionally hard and we had to match their work and also play the football we like that we found difficult at times,” said McCarthy.

DURBAN - While AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy admitted that his side were not at their best in their 1-0 win over Baroka FC in Durban , he believes that they can take positives from the game.

One big positive AmaZulu can take from the game is that they are starting to score goals again. Usuthu started the season with problems in front of goal, particularly without the presence of the injured Augustine Mulenga who shone last season. However, Bongo Ntuli netted in the game and the game also marked the third consecutive match in which the in form striker has scored.

“When we supplied Ntuli, we looked dangerous. We looked like we could score from the moments that we were creating. Their defence looked like they could keep us out for a long time until one moment of brilliance from Siphesihle Maduna got us a penalty after he dribbled and a player fouled him. From there Baroka changed their way of play and went direct which we dealt with well,” said McCarthy.

AmaZulu will next be in action when they face off against Kaizer Chiefs at the Jonsson Kings Park Stadium in Durban next Saturday.