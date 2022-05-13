Benni McCarthy wants to coach Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates

Johannesburg — Bafana Bafana’s all-time top goal scorer Benni McCarthy says he’d jump at the opportunity to coach either of the Soweto giants, Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs. The rivalry between the two teams has divided many personnel in the football fraternity, with some vowing that they’ll never join or work for the other camp.

However, McCarthy, a Uefa A Pro Coaching License holder, is open to coaching any of the two teams ahead of the new season should an opportunity arise. This is not due to desperation for the unemployed McCarthy though. Far from it. McCarthy’s affiliation with both teams runs deep. He supported Chiefs while growing up in the rough neighbourhood of the Cape Flats. Upon his return to the country, following an illustrious stint abroad where he also won the coveted CAF Champions League, McCarthy helped Pirates win the championship, MTN8 and Telkom Knockout as a player.

Chiefs and Pirates are currently going through a coaching conundrum, with the former coach-less after parting ways with Stuart Baxter, while many a Ghost are unhappy with the outing of coaching duo Mandla Ncikazi and Fladlu Davids this season. Speaking to the media on the side-lines of the Heineken All Invitational launch on Friday afternoon, McCarthy admitted that he’s available and ready to serve at either Chiefs or Pirates if called upon. “Just a rumour. Some articles spreading the news, people making noise, I can understand the fans' frustrations,” said McCarthy, who was sacked by AmaZulu in March, on the talks linking him to the Soweto giants.

“You know Chiefs is a big club, they should be in a better position to compete with (Mamelodi) Sundowns and most clubs in the league. And so are Pirates. But they’ve both not done that. “But I am sure the club is working on rectifying that and come next season, they can compete and push Sundowns. And get the right people in. “But for me, I’ve not been in contact with either team. But we’ll see about that. I’ve played for one team and supported the other one as a kid.

“So which coach in the world, except for Pep Guardiola, (Carlo) Ancelotti and (Jose) Mourinho, (wouldn’t want to coach the two clubs)? “I think the majority of coaches, anywhere in the world, if you get an opportunity to coach either Chiefs or Pirates, you go for it. I don’t think you say ‘no you’ll hear them out’. And I’m no different to any of them.

“I’ve got my own aspirations and when you get such an opportunity and it knocks on your door, you open and let them in!” Albeit being in his fifth year as a coach, McCarthy has a handful of feathers in his caps to show for his prowess as a coach.