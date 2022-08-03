Benni McCarthy's agent Rob Moore sheds light on Pirates and Chiefs links

Durban — Benni McCarthy recently sealed a sensational move to English giants Manchester United where he will take up the role of first team coach and will work alongside new club manager Erik Ten Hag to try and usher the Red Devils into a new era of glory. Prior to his appointment in Europe, McCarthy had been heavily linked with moves to either one of the two Soweto giants - Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates - following his exit from AmaZulu in the latter stages of last season.

McCarthy, a childhood supporter of Amakhosi turned out for the Buccaneers during his playing days and was involved in the club's recent successful period in 2012, therefore a move to either club seemed on the cards.

However the 44-year-old's agent Rob Moore sought to shut down any rumours surrounding a conversation between him and the two clubs while speaking on SAFM. "Benni didn't apply for any job at either Chiefs or Pirates in the last months, there were never any discussions between us and both clubs," he declared. "We had another club in the DStv Premiership that were looking to acquire his services, and I will not mention the club, but we were never going to consider that because we always felt that now is the right time to make the move abroad."

The former Ajax, Porto and Blackburn Rovers forward will slot into a team of coaches selected to lead up specific departments of the Manchester United dressing room and will be in charge of the club's attacking section. Moore moved to address any speculation that McCarthy had taken a step backwards from being Head Coach at clubs like Cape Town City and Amazulu to being one of five coaches assigned to specific components of a team. The wiry agent claimed not even the best of coaches from the domestic league would even be in the conversation for a move to a club the size of United.

"How many coaches have moved from the PSL to coach in Europe as head coaches?" he questioned. "Benni is very fortunate to have the opportunity to get onto this ladder, 99% of people don't even get onto the ladder and he now has to climb the ladder starting in one of the biggest clubs in the world alongside Steve Maclaren, who worked with Sir Alex Ferguson in the clubs glory years, and will interact with Ten Hag, who has relative success himself." Benni and his United outfit will return to English Premier League action this weekend as they look to open their season under new leadership with a positive result against Brighton on Sunday at Old Trafford.

