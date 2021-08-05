Benni McCarthy’s AmaZulu announce signings for new DStv Premiership season

DURBAN – AmaZulu showed their intent by unveiling the signings of Keagen Buchanan, Mxolisi Kunene, Matarr Cessay, Tercious Malepe, Tshepang Moremi, Lindani Shange and Philani Zulu at an elaborate ceremony which was held at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Thursday afternoon. Speaking at the event, Club chairman Sandile Zungu confirmed that the signings will form part of Usuthu’s plans to add depth to their squad ahead of their historic first appearance in the upcoming CAF Champions League in the new season. It was also emphasized that the club will still be aiming to make new signings before the start of the new campaign.

Zungu also wants his side to improve upon their impressive season last campaign which saw them finishing second in the league. He is hoping that the club can win its first trophy since 1992 in the coming season. “We must lift at least one trophy in the coming season. We want to improve our overall performances. We must improve upon the 54 points we had last season and concede fewer goals. We are not going to the Champions League to add numbers but to compete. We believe in the future and have improved our squad with some younger players and experienced ones,” said Zungu. Zungu has been happy with the steady progress that the KZN club has made since his takeover in October 2020 and remains consistent in his vision of transforming it into a giant of African football by the time it celebrates its 100th birthday in 2032.

“My objectives are to re-establish AmaZulu as a giant and finish in the top places. One of my biggest aims is to see the club win a continental title and add a star to its name. We may not win the title in the upcoming season but can certainly achieve it in our lifetimes. I want AmaZulu to be mentioned in the same breath as Africa’s giants. We have experienced many ups and downs but overcame everything that we had to. In the past ten months, we picked up this club from the doldrums and it's now in a respectable position,” said Zungu. While Zungu does not necessarily expect his side to win the Champions League next season, ambitious coach Benni McCarthy reiterated that his side will aim to go far in the competition, citing Kaizer Chiefs’ performances in the competition last season. “The new players will give us depth. It would have been criminal to get rid of the guys who worked exceptionally hard last season. We have to give the Champions League one hell of a shot. If Kaizer Chiefs could reach the final, we are capable of going one better. I don’t want to be disrespectful to Kaizer Chiefs as they are a fantastic club but we back ourselves,” said McCarthy.