Benni McCarthy’s AmaZulu crowned Q-Innovation Quarter-Three Winners

DURBAN – AmaZulu was rewarded for their recent run of good results in the DStv Premiership by being crowned Premiership Q-Innovation Quarter-Three Winners.

Benni McCarthy’s side has been the biggest surprise package in the Premiership this season and their 1-0 win over KZN rivals Golden Arrows last weekend took them to 50 points, a points tally they reached for the first time in their history.

By winning the award, Usuthu became the second team from Durban to do so this season after Mandla Ncikazi's Arrows side were crowned Q-Innovation Quarter-Two winners in February.

"Usuthu won the eight-match Quarter three (Q3) block after collecting 20 points with an impressive record of six wins and two draws.

Maritzburg United and Mamelodi Sundowns (both on 15 points) finished quarter three in second and third positions respectively," stated the PSL in a statement.

AmaZulu is currently second in the DSTV Premiership standings and is on course to qualify for the CAF Champions League for the first time in their history whilst they also do have an outside chance of winning the league.

They will next be in action against Baroka FC next Tuesday. They will be looking to win in order to increase the pressure on Sundowns.

