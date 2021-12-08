Benni McCarthy’s AmaZulu held to tenth draw of the season by Orlando Pirates

Durban — AmaZulu were consigned to a fifth consecutive draw and tenth of the season as Orlando Pirates held them to a 1-1 stalemate at Kings Park Stadium in Durban on Wednesday. Deon Hotto gave Pirates the lead just before the half-hour mark. The Namibian’s goal came after his side moved the ball swiftly in midfield, taking advantage of the midfield weakness in the Usuthu team created by the absence of captain Makhehlene Makhaula.

Hotto then hit the ball hard and low, beyond the reach of AmaZulu goalkeeper Veli Mothwa. Usuthu equalized on the stroke of half-time as a cross found its way to Luvuyo Memela who produced good ball control to send the ball into the bath of Tshepang Moremi with his chest. Moremi ended up thumping the ball into the back of the net on the volley to notch his first league goal. If both teams can be praised for one thing, this was a very disciplined game as both teams kept their tackles and discipline clean for the most part. It was not until deep into the second half that substitute AmaZulu Thembela Sikhakhane received the first booking of the game.

In the 19th minute, Fortune Makaringe embarked on a fabulous solo run which could have culminated in him scoring a fantastic goal had it not been for a last-ditch defensive tackle from Mbongeni Gumede. Makaringe was helped by team-mate Kwame Peprah who deceived AmaZulu defenders by drawing attention to himself instead of Makaringe as he appeared to be anticipating a pass. Overall, the first half was evenly matched and physical as possession and goal attempts were evenly distributed. Mothwa was lucky that he did not cost AmaZulu to concede a second just after half-time. Poor concentration from the shot-stopper saw Makaringe float in a terrific cross which flashed across the face of goal, evading the other Pirates players.

Mothwa made amends for his error a few minutes later as a shot with pace from Peprah forced him into a sharp save. AmaZulu’s Andre De Jong struck a shot from the edge of the box towards goal in the 54th minute which forced Paseka Mako to make a vital block. Since becoming a regular starter for Usuthu, De Jong continued to impress with his work rate and attacking surges but his shooting let him down as he continues to search for his first league goal in South Africa.

After appearing to be in pain for several minutes and trying to play on, Usuthu scorer Moremi had to make way for Sikhahane in the 62nd minute. Mothwa went on to make a match-saving save in the 79th minute as he denied Hotto a brace from close range. The result leaves Pirates in seventh place on the log while AmaZulu are eighth.